Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $98.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

EHC opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

