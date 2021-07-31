Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.30. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

