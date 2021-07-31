Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

ENRFF stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

