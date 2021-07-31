Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.30. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $47,555.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 328,587 shares in the company, valued at $821,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $51,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,638 shares of company stock worth $364,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth $90,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 29.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

