EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

ENQUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of EnQuest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $0.33 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

