Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after acquiring an additional 648,108 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.