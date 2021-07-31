Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50, RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

