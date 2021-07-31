Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 114,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,955. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.43. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 747.62%.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,813.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several research firms recently commented on EVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.