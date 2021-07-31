Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.00. 114,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,955. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.43. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 747.62%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

