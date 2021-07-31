EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $562.43

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $562.43 and last traded at $560.37, with a volume of 1321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $552.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

