Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equillium were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 629,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equillium alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,474.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,034 shares of company stock worth $231,362 in the last 90 days. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQ opened at $5.42 on Friday. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.