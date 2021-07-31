Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.16.

Shares of EQIX opened at $820.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $802.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 215.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

