Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.920-$27.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.62 billion-$6.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.Equinix also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $874.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $34.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $820.41. The stock had a trading volume of 676,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $802.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 215.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

