Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pentair plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Pentair stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $73.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 541,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

