Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Citizens & Northern Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CZNC stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $395.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,408 shares of company stock worth $85,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

