Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERO. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.80.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$25.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$16.03 and a 12-month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.