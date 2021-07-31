Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.36. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 30,022 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$48.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.0788732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.