Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.30 million-$178.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:ETH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

