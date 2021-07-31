Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS EUZOF opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.51. Eurazeo has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Eurazeo Company Profile

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

