Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

EGFEY opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail; corporate and private banking; asset management; treasury; capital markets; and other services primarily in Greece; and Central and Southeastern Europe. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

