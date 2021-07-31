Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Europcar Mobility Group stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53. Europcar Mobility Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

