Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 23.34%.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $212.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Hovde Group cut Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.