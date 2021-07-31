Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 23.34%.
Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $212.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Hovde Group cut Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.
Featured Story: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.