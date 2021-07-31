Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EVLO stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 153,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,380. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

