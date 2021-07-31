Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $9.29

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.00. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 4,291 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 329,482 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after buying an additional 283,059 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

