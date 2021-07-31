Evercore ISI Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $450.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.02.

NASDAQ FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.95. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

