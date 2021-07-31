Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $7.33 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

RE opened at $252.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.97. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

