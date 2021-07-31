Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%.

ES stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

