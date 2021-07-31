Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Shares of EVGN opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. Analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

