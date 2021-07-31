Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,944 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Evolent Health worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

