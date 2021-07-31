Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $145.00. The stock had previously closed at $116.06, but opened at $109.18. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $111.83, with a volume of 16,043 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.