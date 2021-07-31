ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.61. ExlService has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $113.63.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $3,009,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ExlService by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 9.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 18.8% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

