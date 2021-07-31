ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.25.

ExlService stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79. ExlService has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,545.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

