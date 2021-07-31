Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,317 shares of company stock valued at $724,876. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

