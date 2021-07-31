Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.10. Exxaro Resources shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

