F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post earnings per share of $2.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.83. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $10.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.88.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.