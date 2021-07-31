F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV opened at $206.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.