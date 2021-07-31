Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at KeyCorp

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $414.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.02.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.