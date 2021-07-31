FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Up 130.8% in July

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS FCIC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553. FCCC has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01.
FCCC Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for FCCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.