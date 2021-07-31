Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.824-5.065 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE RACE opened at $218.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.70. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.