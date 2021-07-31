Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in July

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $$1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

