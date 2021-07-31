Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has a $35.84 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,379 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

