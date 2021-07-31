Financial Analysis: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) vs. Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH)

Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boomer and Verra Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boomer $11.47 million 1.10 -$15.56 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $393.59 million 6.31 -$4.58 million $0.32 47.84

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Boomer.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boomer and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verra Mobility 0 1 3 0 2.75

Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.51%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Boomer.

Profitability

This table compares Boomer and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boomer N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility -5.19% 14.28% 3.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Boomer on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

