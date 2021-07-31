Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $14.06

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $13.57. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 72 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNCH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 17.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

