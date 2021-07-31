Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fiore Cannabis stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.07. 6,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,243. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.05 and a 12 month high of 0.26.

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation and production of medical and recreational marijuana in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in November 2020. Fiore Cannabis Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

