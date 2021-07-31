First BanCorp. (FBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 10th

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

FBP opened at $12.13 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

