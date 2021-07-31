First BanCorp. (FBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 10th

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.
FBP opened at $12.13 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.