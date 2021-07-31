First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,733 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

NYSE FBP opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.