First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

FFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

FFIN opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,972 shares of company stock worth $1,671,123. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

