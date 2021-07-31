First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of FFWM opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 179.1% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

