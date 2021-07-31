First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Position Lifted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.