First National Bank of South Miami Has $2.86 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after buying an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,511,000 after buying an additional 451,814 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,378,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,047,000 after buying an additional 389,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,398,000 after buying an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,557. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

